Simpsons Sneak Peek: Why Is Homer Walking [Spoiler] Down the Aisle?

One of The Simpsons‘ most iconic troublemakers is finally getting what he’s always wanted — and it only took him three decades.

Jon Lovitz returns to the Fox comedy on Sunday (8/7c) as the voice of Artie Ziff, Marge’s high school prom date-turned-lifelong stalker. And while he may not be able to drive a wedge between Homer and his wife, he can do the next best thing: marry her clone!

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from the episode, titled “Hail to the Teeth,” Homer is asked to escort Artie’s bride-to-be down the aisle. And even though Marge may roll her eyes at the whole situation, Homer finds himself getting surprisingly emotional on his wife-clone’s big day.

This technically isn’t the first time Artie has found a way to marry the woman of his dreams. In Season 24’s “Treehouse of Horror XXIII,” a time-traveling mishap caused Bart to undo his parents’ marriage; when he returned to the present, he discovered that Marge had married Artie, and his new name was — wait for it — Bartie. Of course, this being part of a Simpsons Halloween episode, it isn’t canon with the rest of the series. (Sorry, Artie.)

Hit PLAY on the video for a first look at the weirdest wedding in Simpsons history, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.