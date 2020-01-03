Ratings: Last Man Returns Steady, Jeopardy! Special Tops Night in Viewers

RELATED STORIES Alex Trebek Says He Has Already 'Rehearsed' His Final Jeopardy! Sign-Off

Fox’s Last Man Standing opened Season 8 by christening its new Thursday home with 5.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating (in each of two half-hours), marking its best audience since March 8 and matching its May finale in the demo. TVLine readers gave the first half-hour an average grade of “A-.”

Leading out of LMS, Deputy debuted to 4.7 mil and a 0.7 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B”), up 64 and 17 percent from The Orville‘s year-ago time period premiere (leading out of Gotham).

Elsewhere on Thursday:

ABC | What Is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Quiz Show (7.8 mil/0.9) easily drew the night’s largest audience while tying Last Man Standing for the demo win. Leading out of that, The Great American Baking Show (3.6 mil/0.6) ticked up with its season finale.

NBC | Sandwiched between all manner of reruns but highly entertaining/nostalgic nonetheless, The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU did 1.7 mil and a 0.3.

