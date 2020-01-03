Hunters: Al Pacino Thriller Gets February Premiere Date at Amazon

RELATED STORIES Hunters: Al Pacino Prepares to Stop the Nazis in Trailer for Amazon Thriller

Hunters: Al Pacino Prepares to Stop the Nazis in Trailer for Amazon Thriller Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

The hunt is almost on at Amazon.

The streamer announced Friday that its Al Pacino-led thriller Hunters will drop on Friday, Feb. 21.

Executive-produced by Oscar winner Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), Hunters stars Pacino as Meyer Offerman, the co-founder of a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. When the grandmother of Jonah Heidelbaum (Jack & Bobby‘s Logan Lerman) is suddenly killed, Meyer recruits Jonah to The Hunters, who discover that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among them and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

“The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans,” the drama’s logline reads.

Hunters also stars Jerrika Hinton (Grey’s Anatomy), Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother), Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Dylan Baker (The Good Wife), Tiffany Boone (The Chi) and Lena Olin (Alias), among others.

In addition to a premiere date, Amazon has unveiled a new, full-length trailer for the series, which offers a more thorough introduction to the titular group — or, as they’re described in the video, “a lock-picker, a spy, a soldier, a master of disguise and two weapons experts.”

Watch the latest Hunters trailer above, then tell us if you plan to give the show a shot in February.