Ratings: Flirty Dancing Takes a Big Dip, Almost Family Returns Low

Making its regular time slot premiere on Wednesday, Fox’s Flirty Dancing drew just 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating — down sharply from Sunday’s sneak preview (which did 3.5 mil and a 1.0).

Leading out of that, Almost Family returned to 1.07 mil and a 0.3, down a full half from its previous, post-Masked Singer airing to hit and match series lows.

Elsewhere, ABC’s Goldbergs rerun topped Wednesday in the demo (with a 0.6), while NBC’s Chicago P.D. repeat copped the night’s largest audience (4.4 million). Oh, and CBS’ mini Evil marathon averaged 2 mil and a 0.3.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

