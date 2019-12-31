New Year's Eve 2020: The Best, Worst and Wackiest Countdown Moments

By the time that Steve Harvey referred to Jenna Dewan as “Gina Dewan,” we were just about ready to put 2019 to bed.

TVLine took stock of the many New Year’s Eve countdowns to 2020, which began a full four hours (!) before the ball dropped in Times Square. Suffice it to say, things got real weird — real fast.

Take, for instance, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski throwing oversized pretzels at people on a Slip ‘N Slide, or CNN’s Richard Quest making his grand debut as Rum Tum Tugger from the box office flop Cats. Then there was Maria Menounos, who attempted to liven up Fox’s NYE bash by dispersing free alcohol and contraceptives, while NBC’s Stephen “tWitch” Boss handed out what looked to be… a basket of random garbage. New Year's Eve 2020: Countdown Moments

As always, ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve proved to be the most competently produced special of all. In addition to a trip down memory lane for Ryan Seacrest and a former American Juniors contestant-turned-cohost, there was Pose star Billy Porter, who livened things up down in the Big Easy.

Peruse the attached gallery — you can click here for direct access — to live (or relive) 20 delightfully wacky moments from NBC, Fox, ABC and CNN’s respective NYE festivities, then hit the comments with your reactions.