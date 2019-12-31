RELATED STORIES 2020 TV Preview: High Fidelity, Picard, Impeachment, Outlander, Jeopardy! and 20 More Shows We're Excited About

In just a few hours, we can all be like Barbara Walters and say, “This is 2020″… but a few ABC stars are already getting a head start on the new year.

In the video above, a collection of the network’s top stars and personalities break out their best Walters impressions and repeat the catchphrase that she used to open the newsmagazine 20/20 so many times over the years: “This… is 20/20.” (And tomorrow, of course, it will be the year 2020 — so it’s timely!)

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, Live With Kelly and Ryan hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and new Bachelor Peter Weber are among the luminaries attempting to channel Walters’ immortal words… and Single Parents star Taran Killam breaks out a decent “Baba Wawa” impression, actually. Walters’ fellow The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg chimes in as well, before joking, “Do I get the job?”

Seacrest will be back on ABC tonight, once again hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — and though Walters retired from The View in 2014 and hasn’t appeared on the network in years, wouldn’t it be great to see the 90-year-old make an appearance tonight and be the first to tell us, “This is 2020”?

Press PLAY above for a look at ABC stars paying tribute to Barbara Walters, and then hit the comments and tell us: What are your TV-related resolutions for the new year?