Friends Leaving Netflix: 10 Episodes to Binge Before It's Not There for You

They’ll be there for you… for about 12 more hours, give or take.

It pains us to remind you of this, Friends fans, but the classic NBC sitcom is leaving Netflix at the end of the year — i.e., tonight around midnight PT. (Kind of puts a damper on your New Year’s celebration, doesn’t it?) Yes, it’ll be available to stream again on HBO Max when that service launches in May… but that’s five long months away. What are we supposed to do in the meantime? Watch the 10 reruns a day that air on TBS and Nick at Nite? Friends: 10 Episodes to Stream

Well, even if Netflix isn’t here for you, we are: We’ve gone into the Friends archives and dug up 10 must-watch episodes to savor one last time today before they’re cruelly yanked away from us. We’ve got all-time classics, we’ve got personal favorites, we’ve got lots of Ross being a huge nerd. It may not last you until May, but at least it’ll send you into 2020 laughing.

So pour yourself an oversized cup of java and fire up Netflix to watch these essential Friends episodes while you still can. Check out our list attached to the right — or click here for direct access — and then hit the comments below to share your own personal Friends favorites.