CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood Stepping Down as Host After 12 Years

Carrie Underwood is stepping down as host of the CMA Awards after 12 years of broadcasts.

This is a breakup worthy of a country song: Carrie Underwood is stepping down as host of the CMA Awards after 12 years of broadcasts.

The singer broke the news to fans in an Instagram post on Monday, revealing that “it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!)” after an eventful decade-plus of emceeing the show.

“It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together,” Underwood wrote, adding that she hopes her successor, whomever that might be, will “cherish it and honor it as much as I do.”

Country artist Brad Paisley, who Underwood called “my partner in crime and friend for life” in her announcement, co-hosted with the singer for 11 of her 12 years. In 2019, she was joined by country music legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, which she described as “one of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far.”

“I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it,” she said. “I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us.”

A date has not yet been set for the 2020 CMA Awards. Will you miss Underwood as host?