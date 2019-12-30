2019's Biggest TV Controversies: SNL's Mis-Hire, Rookie Exit, Constance Wu Rues Renewal, College Bribes and More

The past year gave us no shortage of TV scandals, ranging from #MeToo-related actor departures to questionable firings to a series of unfortunate tweets.

TVLine’s roundup of 2019’s biggest small-screen controversies could almost double as a list of suspect exits, as stars from The Affair, American Gods, Empire and The Rookie all either left or were let go from their respective shows under scandalous circumstances. And the controversy extended to the realm of reality TV, with America’s Got Talent coming under fire for racism and sexism, while Survivor fumbled the handling of sexual harassment allegations on the show.

Some TV stars also made noise off-screen: Constance Wu raised eyebrows by angrily lamenting Fresh Off the Boat‘s renewal on social media; Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin shocked fans with their involvement in the college admissions scandal; and Matt Lauer once again made headlines as new rape allegations surfaced.

Then there’s the drama surrounding Game of Thrones‘ much-discussed final season, which drove disappointed fans to start a “redo” petition.

Browse the gallery to the right to review the year’s biggest TV-related controversies (or click here for direct access), then hit the comments to share which stories surprised you and which ones you would add to the list.