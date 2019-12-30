Ratings: Flirty Dancing Has OK Start on Quiet Night, SNF Rises With Finale

RELATED STORIES When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays? Save These Dates!

When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays? Save These Dates! TV's Most Watched Telecasts of 2019: Football, The Big Bang Theory, NCIS Dominate Top 100

Fox’s Flirty Dancing preview on Sunday night averaged 3.5 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating (per the network’s fast finals), which is on par with what the Simpsons/Bless the Harts combo has been averaging in the 8/7c time period this TV season.

The dancing/dating/mating competition makes its regular time slot debut this Wednesday at 8 pm, where it will lead into Almost Family‘s midseason premiere.

(Next Sunday, Fox’s The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers resume their own seasons, and the already renewed Bless the Harts airs its freshman finale. CBS’ God Friended Me and NCIS: Los Angeles also return that night, while NBC airs the Golden Globes.)

Meanwhile over on NBC, Sunday Night Football drew 17.4 million total viewers and a 4.8 demo rating with its season finale, up 20 percent from last week’s fast nationals to deliver numbers that are somewhere around the middle of the pack for this season (where the high was 21 mil/6.7 for Cowboys/Saints on Sept. 29 and the low was 12.5 mil/3.9 for Steelers/Chargers on Oct. 13).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.