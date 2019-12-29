Homeland: Carrie Is Back in a Hijab and on a Final Mission — 2020 FIRST LOOK

You didn’t think we’d get through Homeland‘s final season without Carrie Mathison putting on a hijab one last time, did you?

TVLine has an exclusive first look at Season 8 of the Showtime thriller — premiering Sunday, Feb. 9 at 9/8c — with our favorite unstable intelligence analyst dressed in traditional Muslim headwear and headed somewhere in a transport van driven by a local. We don’t know exactly where she’s headed yet, but we do know that she’ll be in Afghanistan, helping her old pal Saul (who is now the president’s national security advisor) broker a peace treaty between the U.S. and the Taliban — and we also know that Saul warns her that Kabul is now “ten times more dangerous” than she remembers.

But Carrie is still looking for peace inside her own head as well, after spending seven grueling months in a Russian gulag that left her psychologically shattered. She doesn’t even remember the hell she endured while being mentally tortured by Yevgeny (played once again by The Americans vet Costa Ronin), but she’ll have to reconnect with him to piece her memories back together… and to prove she’s not betraying her country as a double agent.

