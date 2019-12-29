Maisel Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Reveals Her 'Weirdest Ask' (and It Dates Back to Gilmore Girls)

RELATED STORIES Should Evil Family Move? What Was 'Crisis' Plan for Other Lex? Riverdale's F.P. Is Bulletproof? And Lots More Qs!

Early into The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s third season, Alex Borstein’s fledgling manager Susie gets a crash course in Dealmaking 101 while brokering Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) touring contract. Among the lessons learned: If you want your client to be taken seriously, you have to attach a rider that includes a “weird ask.” Cut to Susie extemporaneously inventing a yellow teddy bear obsession for Midge.

All of this begs the obvious question of Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino — what has been her “weirdest ask” over the course of her 30-year career?

“The first office we had on Gilmore Girls, the windows didn’t open,” the Emmy-winning auteur recalls to TVLine. “I was like, ‘I can’t write without a window that opens.’ So [Warner Bros.] cut out a tiny little square [in the wall] and they put a little sliding window in it.

“It was so funny because it was such a useless little window,” Sherman-Palladino adds with a laugh. “[But] they were like, ‘There you go. We have fulfilled our contract!'”

Borstein, meanwhile, reveals that her professional must-have also involves a personal-space issue. “If I’m traveling and have to be put up in a hotel, I would like [my room] to have a bathtub,” she shares. “I like to keep my girl parts fresh and I feel like a bath is really the best way to do that.”

And what about Maisel‘s titular star? “No, I don’t have a [‘weird ask’] — I’m not that big an a–hole, yet,” Brosnahan cracks. “I’m a pretty simple gal. Give me a room, give me my dog, give me some time to learn the script and I’m good to go.” (Reporting by Kim Roots)