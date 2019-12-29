Maisel Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Reveals Her 'Weirdest Ask' (and It Dates Back to Gilmore Girls)

Early into The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s third season, Alex Borstein’s fledgling manager Susie gets a crash course in Dealmaking 101 while brokering Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) touring contract. Among the lessons learned: If you want your client to be taken seriously, you have to attach a rider that includes a “weird ask.” Cut to Susie extemporaneously inventing a yellow teddy bear obsession for Midge.
All of this begs the obvious question of Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino — what has been her “weirdest ask” over the course of her 30-year career?
“The first office we had on Gilmore Girls, the windows didn’t open,” the Emmy-winning auteur recalls to TVLine. “I was like, ‘I can’t write without a window that opens.’ So [Warner Bros.] cut out a tiny little square [in the wall] and they put a little sliding window in it.
“It was so funny because it was such a useless little window,” Sherman-Palladino adds with a laugh. “[But] they were like, ‘There you go. We have fulfilled our contract!'”
Borstein, meanwhile, reveals that her professional must-have also involves a personal-space issue. “If I’m traveling and have to be put up in a hotel, I would like [my room] to have a bathtub,” she shares. “I like to keep my girl parts fresh and I feel like a bath is really the best way to do that.”
And what about Maisel‘s titular star? “No, I don’t have a [‘weird ask’] — I’m not that big an a–hole, yet,” Brosnahan cracks. “I’m a pretty simple gal. Give me a room, give me my dog, give me some time to learn the script and I’m good to go.” (Reporting by Kim Roots)