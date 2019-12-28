The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 29

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

This week, you’ll find seven series debuts (including Deputy and Spinning Out), six season premieres (including Doctor Who and Last Man Standing), four finales (including Dublin Murders and The Great American Baking Show) and much more.

Sunday, December 29

8 pm Dublin Murders Season 1 finale (Starz)

8 pm Flirty Dancing series premiere (Fox; special night)

8:15 pm Sunday Night Football Season 33 finale (NBC)

10 pm Brain Games reboot sneak preview (NatGeo)

10 pm Dare Me series premiere (USA Network)

Monday, December 30

3 am Alexa & Katie Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Pavarotti documentary premiere (Showtime)

Tuesday, December 31

3 am The Degenerates Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest (ABC)

8 pm New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square (Fox)

8 pm New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen (CNN)

8 pm A Toast to 2019! special (NBC)

10 pm NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special (NBC)

Wednesday, January 1

3 am The Circle series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Messiah series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Spinning Out series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

11:30 am The Tournament of Roses Parade (NBC)

8 pm Doctor Who Season 12 premiere (BBC America; special night)

8 pm Flirty Dancing time slot premiere (Fox)

9 pm Almost Family returns (Fox)

9 pm Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice documentary premiere (CNN)

10 pm Supernanny revival premiere (Lifetime)

Thursday, January 2

8 pm Last Man Standing Season 8 premiere (Fox; two episodes)

8 pm What Is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Quiz Show (ABC special)

9 pm Deputy series premiere (Fox)

9 pm The Great American Baking Show Season 5 finale (ABC)

9 pm The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU (NBC special)

9 pm Surviving R. Kelly Season 2 premiere (Lifetime; three-night event)

Friday, January 3

3 am Anne With an E final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning comedy special (Amazon Prime)

8 pm Hawaii Five-0/Magnum P.I. crossover (CBS)

9 pm Surviving R. Kelly Night 2 of 3 (Lifetime)

10 pm Blue Bloods returns (CBS)

Saturday, January 4

3 am Dracula series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Surviving R. Kelly Season 2 finale (Lifetime)

