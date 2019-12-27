Radio and TV Host Don Imus Dead at 79

Controversial talk radio host Don Imus, whose popular show was simulcast on MSNBC and Fox Business for more than a decade, has died at the age of 79.

Imus passed away on Friday in College Station, Texas after being hospitalized on Christmas Eve, according to our sister site Variety.

Starting his radio career back in 1968, Imus hosted a daily talk show titled Imus in the Morning that originated in New York City and was eventually syndicated nationwide, carried by dozens of stations and becoming one of the country’s most widely heard radio shows. A rowdy mix of politics and comedy along with celebrity interviews, Imus in the Morning was picked up by cable news network MSNBC in 1996 and simulcast there until 2007, when a controversy stemming from Imus referring to the Rutgers women’s basketball team as “nappy-headed hos” led the network to axe the show. Fox Business picked up the Imus in the Morning simulcast in 2009 and aired it until 2015.

Imus continued to host his radio show until he retired in early 2018, after a half-century on the air. He was also one of VH1’s original disc jockeys when the music network launched in 1985. Imus was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1989 and the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 1996.