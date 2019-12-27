Will & Grace: Watch Demi Lovato's First Scene as [Spoiler] — 2020 FIRST LOOK

Demi Lovato is taking on the mother of all Will & Grace roles — and we have an exclusive first look at the actress-singer’s very first scene.

Making her debut in the NBC sitcom’s winter premiere on Thursday, Jan. 9 (9:30/8:30c), Lovato plays a young woman on wannabe papa Will’s very short list of potential surrogates. Despite Jenny’s stellar reviews, Will begins to have doubts about her maternal abilities after visiting her at home (watch her first scene above).

Though she’s best known for her work in the music industry, Lovato has held down roles on a number of big shows, including Fox’s Glee and El Rey Network’s From Dusk Til Dawn: The Series. She also starred in her own Disney Channel sitcom, Sonny With a Chance, from 2009 to 2011. Lovato joins Will & Grace as the revived comedy closes in on its (second) series finale.

“We think of the Will & Grace [revival] episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis — 51 is not enough, 53 is too many,” executive producers Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and James Burrows said in a statement last month when news of the series’ impending end date was announced. “That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace.”