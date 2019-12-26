Penn Badgley Breaks Down Joe's 'Nauseating' First Kill in YOU Season 2: 'There Was a Lot More You Didn't See'

We aren’t surprised that YOU‘s Joe Goldberg slipped back into his murderous ways in the Netflix drama’s now-streaming second season. We’re just impressed that he managed to last nearly two whole episodes.

The second hour of Season 2, appropriately titled “Just the Tip,” found Joe traversing Los Angeles in search of the money owed to an unfriendly man named Jasper. Of course, he wasn’t merely doing this out of the good in his heart; Jasper was keeping a piece of his finger as collateral. Series star Penn Badgley describes the episode as a “bizarre opera,” telling TVLine, “There was a lot going on, and the original script was even longer.”

As for the episode’s climax, during which Joe murdered Jasper and ran his individual limbs through a meat grinder, Badgley says the behind-the-scenes experience was just as “gross” as the on-camera visuals. In fact, he says, “There was a lot more that you didn’t see.”

“We had a life-sized, very authentic prosthetic body,” he says. “It was a headless body that was extremely realistic to touch and sight. All of the body hair, each hair, was a real human hair that was applied individually. So the amount of human labor that went into this body was pretty great. It was rigged so that it would bleed when you cut into it. There was also a removable arm. It was really interesting to talk to the people who made it, because they were all so sweet. They just love horror movies, and they have this really pure love of craftsmanship and handiwork. In a way, it was exciting — and then came the time to cut into it. That part was nauseating, actually. Very surreal.”

Without spoiling anything beyond Episode 2, Badgley admits that this kill was his favorite of the season, explaining that it was “the most viscerally felt.”

Your thoughts on the first two episodes of YOU‘s second season? Drop ’em in a comment below. (And be sure to check back in the coming days for more Season 2 coverage, complete with additional insight from Badgley.)