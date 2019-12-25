10 Shows to Binge Over the Holidays: Watchmen, Undone, Evil and More

If you’re anything like us, there’s a big reason you look forward to the holidays: They give you a chance to catch up on television.

You know that list of shows you’ve been adding to all year long, promising your friends that you’ll definitely check out [insert show title here] once you get a chance? Well, the final days of December are the perfect time to make good on those assurances, as the holidays typically mean less work and more downtime.

To that end, we’ve compiled a list of 10 series from 2019 that you can easily binge during these much-anticipated lazy days, ranging from laugh-a-minute comedies like The Other Two to gritty dramas like Watchmen.

All of the shows in the attached gallery only span one season (so far), to keep your binges easy and breezy; you won’t find any five-season slogs here, and all of our recommendations have fairly low episode counts. 10 Best Shows to Binge (2019)

Having said that, we did exclude a few acclaimed series from 2019 that we felt are simply not easy to watch in just one or two sittings. Netflix’s Unbelievable and HBO’s Chernobyl, for example, are both excellent shows… but their heavy subject matter and emotional narratives aren’t exactly suitable for a day-long binge.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to view our holiday binge guide, then drop a comment with the shows you plan to catch up on before the new year.