Midseason Report Card: What Are The CW's Best and Worst Rated Shows?

Now that they have wrapped their fall runs, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far for the 2019-20 TV season — this time turning our attention to The CW.
Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CW series — and this year we are comparing Live+7 numbers (that include the first week of DVR playback, since the networks, at least, do take that metric into consideration at renew/cancel time). Beside that is the percent CHANGE versus each program’s previous, full-season L+7 average (or its time slot predecessor’s performance, if designated as such in NOTES).
Each program’s RANK represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring compared to other shows on The CW, since come springtime heads must roll to make room for shiny-and-new pilots.
THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: The Flash remains on top for a sixth year running, while noobie Batwoman made quite the hero’s landing in the No. 2 spot, helping to improve the network’s still-nascent Sunday nights by 33 percent. (A self-starter, Batwoman’s demo has been steady since Week 2, leading up to its crossover surge.) Though Charmed expectedly took a hit (down 33 percent) with its Season 2 relocation, it has improved Fridays 50 percent vs. last year’s Dynasty/Crazy Ex combo. The CW must also be pleased with All American‘s performance as a leadoff hitter, and as its highest rated straight drama.
Which ranking or percent change most surprises you?
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.