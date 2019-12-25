Midseason Report Card: What Are The CW's Best and Worst Rated Shows?

RELATED STORIES Midseason Report Card: What Are ABC's Best & Worst Rated Shows?

Now that they have wrapped their fall runs, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far for the 2019-20 TV season — this time turning our attention to The CW.

Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CW series — and this year we are comparing Live+7 numbers (that include the first week of DVR playback, since the networks, at least, do take that metric into consideration at renew/cancel time). Beside that is the percent CHANGE versus each program’s previous, full-season L+7 average (or its time slot predecessor’s performance, if designated as such in NOTES).

Each program’s RANK represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring compared to other shows on The CW, since come springtime heads must roll to make room for shiny-and-new pilots.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: The Flash remains on top for a sixth year running, while noobie Batwoman made quite the hero’s landing in the No. 2 spot, helping to improve the network’s still-nascent Sunday nights by 33 percent. (A self-starter, Batwoman’s demo has been steady since Week 2, leading up to its crossover surge.) Though Charmed expectedly took a hit (down 33 percent) with its Season 2 relocation, it has improved Fridays 50 percent vs. last year’s Dynasty/Crazy Ex combo. The CW must also be pleased with All American‘s performance as a leadoff hitter, and as its highest rated straight drama.

Which ranking or percent change most surprises you?

