The Good Place: Eleanor and Chidi Plan Their Next Move… From Bad Place Headquarters?! — 2020 FIRST LOOK

As The Good Place enters the homestretch, it looks like Eleanor and Chidi have decided they have to get bad in order to get good.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the Jan. 16 episode of the afterlife comedy (NBC, 9/8c), with the reunited lovebirds staring deep into each other’s eyes. But wait, where are they? Judging by the open-plan office set-up and the pots of stale coffee, it looks a whole lot like the Bad Place headquarters, where we’ve seen Michael working in flashbacks, when he was still an evil demon. Eleanor and Chidi are trying to come up with a new points system to judge humanity — Chidi has what appears to be Michael’s manifesto by his side — so maybe they need to dig into how harshly the Bad Place grades all of mankind first?

NBC’s official description for the episode, entitled “Monday, Am I Right?” doesn’t shed much light, unfortunately: “Michael runs some tests and Chidi gets some good advice from Jason.”

The Good Place returns for its final run on Thursday, Jan. 9, with the supersized series finale set to air on Jan. 30. Take a good look at the photo above, Good Place fanatics, and then hit the comments to share your theories on how it’ll all end.