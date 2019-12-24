Kevin Spacey Revives House of Cards' Frank Underwood to Share His 2020 'Vote,' Plus a 'Dead Serious' Message

RELATED STORIES The 15 Worst Series Finales of All Time — House of Cards and More

The 15 Worst Series Finales of All Time — House of Cards and More Kevin Spacey: Sexual Assault Case Dropped

Allegedly live and well, and coming to us from what one might interpret as the living room of a fiery Hell, House of Cards‘ Frank Underwood is “back” to cast his 2020 vote — for [spoiler].

Kevin Spacey on Christmas Eve “revived” his House of Cards character (or at least someone who speaks like him, with a hint of a Southern-fried accent) in the Instagram video below, where he offers a holiday-themed message of… kindness?

“Been a pretty good year, and I’m glad to have my health back,” says the ersatz version of Frank, who in House of Cards canon is of course truly and sincerely dead. “In light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life, and I invite you to join me.”

Spacey’s character goes on to cast his 2020 vote for “more good in this world,” stressing that he is “dead serious” with the out-of-character message. For example, he says, the next time someone does something you don’t like, you “can go on the attack” or you could “hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can… kill them with kindness,” he says, before returning to stoke his fire as an ominous chord of music plays.

Spacey ultimately was dropped from what would be House of Cards‘ final season after he was charged with indecent assault and battery for allegedly groping an 18-year-old man in 2016. (The Massachusetts man’s allegations echoed those of Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp, who in October 2017 went public with an accusation that Spacey had made an inappropriate advance at him when he was 14; Spacey said at the time he was “beyond horrified” by Rapp’s story, and then offered his “sincerest apology.”) But in a document filed this past July, it was revealed that the Massachusetts case would not proceed “due to the unavailability of the complaining witness.”