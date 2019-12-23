January TV Calendar: 120+ Premiere Dates, Finales, Returns and More

With the new year comes much new (or new-ish) TV — as well as no fewer than three series finales.
In keeping with time-honored tradition, TVLine — working from a slab of artisanal, upcycled wood — has hand-carved a handy-dandy calendar of January 2020 return dates (Evil! Prodigal Son! The Neighborhood!), season premieres (Manifest! Last Man Standing! Legends of Tomorrow!), final-season launches (Schitt’s Creek! Criminal Minds!) and series debuts (Star Trek: Picard! Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist! Hugh Laurie’s Avenue 5!), peppered with a sprinkling of finales (including the very final episodes of Arrow and The Good Place) and specials (the Arrowverse’s “Crisis” soon shall end!).
Without further ado, herewith is said, aforementioned round-up of January dates, plus a tinted box that offers a cursory peek at specially curated February dates (sorted alphabetically, for easy searching).
This is where I remind you that The 100, Empire, 9-1-1: Original Flavor, Blindspot and several other specific season premiere/return dates remain “TBD.” Series premieres are listed in BOLD. Click to zoom and save the dates!
Preemptive P.S.: My calendar-making skills have never been infallible, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update.
