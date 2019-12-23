January TV Calendar: 120+ Premiere Dates, Finales, Returns and More

Courtesy of Netflix ('Chilling Advenures of Sabrina'), HBO ('Avenue 5'), NBC ('The Good Place'), Comedy Central ('Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens"0) and CBS All Access ('Star Trek: Picard')

With the new year comes much new (or new-ish) TV — as well as no fewer than three series finales.

In keeping with time-honored tradition, TVLine — working from a slab of artisanal, upcycled wood — has hand-carved a handy-dandy calendar of January 2020 return dates (Evil! Prodigal Son! The Neighborhood!), season premieres (Manifest! Last Man Standing! Legends of Tomorrow!), final-season launches (Schitt’s Creek! Criminal Minds!) and series debuts (Star Trek: Picard! Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist! Hugh Laurie’s Avenue 5!), peppered with a sprinkling of finales (including the very final episodes of Arrow and The Good Place) and specials (the Arrowverse’s “Crisis” soon shall end!).

Without further ado, herewith is said, aforementioned round-up of January dates, plus a tinted box that offers a cursory peek at specially curated February dates (sorted alphabetically, for easy searching).

This is where I remind you that The 100, Empire, 9-1-1: Original Flavor, Blindspot and several other specific season premiere/return dates remain “TBD.” Series premieres are listed in BOLD. Click to zoom and save the dates!

Preemptive P.S.: My calendar-making skills have never been infallible, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update.

