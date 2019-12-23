'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Final Teasers: Can Oliver, as Spectre, Save [Spoiler]?

RELATED STORIES The Flash After Crisis: Has Iris Found Trouble? First Look!

A major Arrowverse hero will need some super help when the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Can Oliver Queen, having once again evolved into “something else,” save the day?

Toward the end of Part 3 aka the Flash episode, Lazarus Pit-resurrected Oliver had his soul restored on Purgatory, thanks to a li’l help from Constantine’s Earth-666 pal, Lucifer Morningstar. But just as Oliver lost his bloodlust, a man named Jim Corrigan emerged from the Lian Yu jungle to say that he had been a do-right police detective who some time ago was summoned for a higher purpose — under the identity of Spectre, one of DC Comics’ most powerful characters — and now it is Oliver’s turn to do same.

“Only you can light the spark. It is your destiny… to save everyone,” Corrigan said. “Otherwise, all universes, all the people you love, will perish.” Despite Mia’s protests, Oliver accepted this fate, having got wind of it previously from the Monitor, bidding Mia, Diggle and John adieu before they were abruptly teleported back to the Waverider.

Now, in “Crisis” Part 4/the Arrow episode (airing Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8/7c), Supergirl, Batwoman and the other Paragons will search for a way to escape the Vanishing Point, though “the futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s disappearance,” says The CW’s official synopsis. “However, hope appears in the form of Oliver, who reveals that he has become something else.” Additionally in Part 4, the origin stories for both The Monitor and Anti-Monitor are revealed.

Meanwhile, the logline for Part 5 aka the crossover event finale aka a special Legends of Tomorrow episode (airing the same night at 9 pm), simply teases, “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.”

