Stephen King's Carrie Being Adapted Into Limited Series for FX

RELATED STORIES Chris Messina, Ari Graynor to Star in FX Comedy Pilot From Atlanta EP

Chris Messina, Ari Graynor to Star in FX Comedy Pilot From Atlanta EP American Horror Story Season 10: Clues and Theories About the Mystery Theme

A beloved horror icon is getting another reboot, this time on the small screen. Stephen King‘s Carrie, the classic tale of a telekinetic teenager who uses her powers to exact revenge against her high school tormenters, is being developed into a limited series for FX, our sister site Deadline has confirmed.

News of the limited series was first reported by Collider, which also claimed that Carrie will likely be played “by either a trans performer or an actress of color.”

Originally published in 1974, King’s popular story was first adapted for the big screen in 1976 by director Brian De Palma. Sissy Spacek played the title role, alongside Betty Buckley, John Travolta and others. A sequel, The Rage: Carrie 2, was released in 1999.

The franchise was rebooted in 2002 via a made-for-TV movie starring the likes of Once Upon a Time‘s Emilie de Ravin and Sharp Objects‘ Patricia Clarkson.

Carrie returned to the big screen in 2013 in a reboot written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). Chloë Grace Moretz assumed the title role this time around, joined by stars like Julianne Moore, Judy Greer and Ansel Elgort.

And Carrie is just one of many King projects currently in the mix. Adrien Brody is set to star in an Epix series based on 1975’s Jerusalem’s Lot; Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, and Jason Bateman are coming to HBO in January with an adaptation of 2018’s The Outsider; and a series based on 1978’s The Stand is currently in production for CBS All Access. Additionally, the second season of anthology series Castle Rock recently wrapped on Hulu.

Will you watch FX’s new Carrie? Drop a comment with your initial thoughts below.