The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 22

Sunday, December 22

3 am Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 5 finale (Netflix)

8 pm The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With the Cast of SEAL Team (CBS)

9 pm A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel special (CBS)

9 pm Mr. Robot series finale (USA Network)

9 pm The Year: 2019 special (ABC)

Monday, December 23

8 pm The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With Seth Rogen (CBS)

8:15 pm Monday Night Football Season 50 finale (ESPN)

9 pm The Christmas Caroler Challenge Season 1 finale (The CW)

9 pm His Dark Materials Season 1 finale (HBO)

Tuesday, December 24

3 am Lost in Space Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch special (Netflix)

Wednesday, December 25

10 am Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

8 pm When Calls the Heart: Home For Christmas special (Hallmark Channel)

9 pm Call the Midwife: Holiday Special (PBS)

Thursday, December 26

3 am YOU Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Fast & Furious: Spy Racers series premiere (Netflix; all episodes) Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Friday, December 27

3 am Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Letterkenny Season 8 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

7:30 pm New Order: Decades documentary premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know documentary premiere (Showtime)

