TV Dictionary 2019: Palentine, Himpathy, Trainiac, Waffsicle and More 'Words' Our Favorite Shows Taught Us

You don’t need to wait to crack open that 2020 word-a-day calendar in order to expand your vocabulary. Without your even realizing it, your TV-viewing has been helping you do that for the last 12 months.

As you scroll through our lovingly-compiled 2019 TV Dictionary, see if you don’t remember that it was Riverdale that taught you the meaning of “mobsplain,” that it was Younger that introduced you to the acronym “JOMO” and that you only know about “pervatory” thanks to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Keep going through the list of unique new words and phrases, and your head may spin like the object that Modern Family’s dimwitted Dylan calls an “Earth ball” as you are reminded of the distinctions between a keepsake and a “crapsake,” thanks to American Housewife; an EGOT winner and a “VEGOTSMA” recipient, thanks to The Voice; and relationship and a “situationship,” thanks to RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Before you’re through, you’ll realize that your lingo’s been spiced up in the past year by every show from Will & Grace to Grey’s Anatomy (or, if you prefer, from The Masked Singer to Single Parents). As an added bonus, the pictures that accompany each of the entries may serve as a poignant reminder of series that we loved and, in 2019, lost. (Yes, Kids Are Alright fans, we’re still bitter, too.)

To dive into our slangtastic dictionary, just click on the gallery above — or go here for direct access