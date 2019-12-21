Ratings: I Love Lucy Leads Quiet Friday in Audience, SmackDown Tops Demo

RELATED STORIES When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays?

CBS’ annual serving of colorized I Love Lucy episodes on Friday delivered 4.9 million total viewers — the night’s largest audience, edging out a Blue Bloods rerun (4.6 million) — while scoring a 0.5 rating, which tied an NBC Dateline rerun for second place in the demo.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.4 million total viewers/0.7 rating) held steady week-to-week, dominating Friday in the demo.

Elsewhere, ABC’s tribute to Marvel mastermind Stan Lee delivered 2.5 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, while NBC’s broadcast of the inaugural Global Citizen Prize awards ceremony did 1.9 mil and a 0.3.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

