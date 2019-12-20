TVLine Items: Olivia Colman's Killer Role, Virgin River Renewal and More

RELATED STORIES Watchmen Renewal? Nah, We're Good

Watchmen Renewal? Nah, We're Good Watchmen Finale Recap: One Doomsday at a Time -- Plus, Who Dies?

HBO and the UK’s Sky are teaming up for Landscapers, a four-part miniseries inspired by real events and exploring the the lives of convicted killers Susan (to be played by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner/The Crown star Olivia Colman) and Christopher Edwards.

Described as a “blackly comic, narratively playful true crime drama,” as directed by Oscar winner Alexander Payne (Sideways), Landscapers will ask how this devoted and mild-mannered couple came to kill Susan’s parents and bury them in the back garden of their Mansfield home, in a crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade.

“Landscapers is a fascinating ‘truth is stranger than fiction’ tale,” HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said in a statement.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well….

* Falling Skies alum Jessy Schram (or as I often need to tell myself, “Not Brittany Snow”) will recur on Chicago Med as Dr. Hannah Asher, a gynecological surgeon harboring a drug addiction, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Fox has given a series order to Housebroken, Catastrophe creator Sharon Horgan’s animated comedy starring Lisa Kudrow, Clea Duvall and Nat Faxon and exploring human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs.

* Fear the Walking Dead has added Zoe Colletti (City on a Hill) as a “pivotal” new character to be revealed in Season 6, while Mo Collins and Colby Hollman have been upped to series regulars, as Sarah and Wes.

* Netflix’s #BlackExcellence sitcom starring and exec-produced by black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Parks and Rec‘s Rashida Jones has cast Genneya Walton (9-1-1), Iman Benson (Alexa & Katie), Scarlet Spencer (Cousins for Life), Justin Claiborne (Marriage Story), Ravi Caobot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire Jr. as the couple’s kids, who range in age from 3 to 18.

* Netflix has renewed the animated series Green Eggs and Ham for a second, 10-episode season aka Green Eggs and Ham: The Second Serving.

* Netflix’s Virgin River has also been picked up for a second season, as announced by cast in the tweet below.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?