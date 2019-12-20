High Fidelity Teaser: Zoë Kravitz Explores Heartbreak and Humor Through Classic Top Five Lists

RELATED STORIES Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon's Little Fires Everywhere Gets Hulu Premiere Date and Trailer

A teaser trailer for Hulu’s High Fidelity finds Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies) taking lead on the gender-flipped, 10-episode “departure” from the novel and film of the same name, delivering a helplessly romantic journey through one character’s “desert island, all-time, top five most memorable heartbreaks.”

Releasing all episodes on Friday, Feb. 14, High Fidelity tells the story of Rob (Kravitz), a female record store owner in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, who’s trying to get over her past relationships through the lens of her favorite records and pop culture. In the clip above, Rob recounts the tale of an awkward run-in with her ex, riffing, “You know that scene at the end of Braveheart where they rip all his entrails out and he’s like ‘Freedom!’ but it’s, like, a positive thing, you know, because he like, inspired his people or whatever…? Like that, but without the silver lining.”

In addition to being unlucky in love, Rob, as reminded by coworkers, has a tendency to overthink things. She certainly seems to fit right in with the original movie’s pessimistic-loner vibes topped with dollops of sarcasm. She doesn’t take everything in life seriously, though, as evidenced in her recap of an online review of her store. “‘Decently curated cuts, unpretentious location, owner’s a little rude. Two-and-a-half stars,'” she says with a glint of pleasure in her voice.

Jake Lacy (I’m Dying Up Here) stars opposite of Kravitz along with Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Nick Hornby initially penned High Fidelity as a novel in 1995. A feature film directed by Stephen Frears followed in 2000, starring John Cusack, Jack Black and Lisa Bonet (Kravitz’s mother).

The series, meanwhile, was penned by Bull‘s Veronica West and Sarah Kuscerka, who serve as EPs alongside Kravitz, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

