Democratic Debate Live Stream: Watch Biden, Warren and Sanders in Round 6

And then there were seven!

PBS on Thursday plays host to the sixth Democratic primary debate, live from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Calif. For the first time this election cycle, less than 10 candidates — seven, to be exact — qualified for the three-hour matchup, which is set to get underway at 8 pm ET.

Those who did qualify for the final debate of 2019 will appear on stage in the following order (from left to right):

* Andrew Yang, former tech exec

* Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind.

* Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

* Joe Biden, former vice president

* Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

* Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

* Tom Steyer, hedge-fund billionaire

Candidates who did not qualify for the sixth debate are Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet, John Delaney, Marianne Williamson and Deval Patrick. (Kamala Harris would have qualified, but dropped out of the race on Dec. 3.)

Coverage will kick off with the PBS NewsHour POLITICO Debate Preview at 7:30 pm, hosted by Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins. She will be joined by correspondent and PBS NewsHour West Coast anchor Stephanie Sy, The Cook Political Report’s national editor Amy Walter, POLITICO chief Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza, and national political correspondent Laura Barrón-López.

Debate No. 6 will be moderated by PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff, POLITICO chief political correspondent Tim Alberta, PBS NewsHour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz and White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor. Press PLAY on the live-stream above, then drop a comment with your reactions.