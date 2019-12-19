TVLine Items: To All the Boys 2 Trailer, Sabrina Casts Prince of Hell and More

Lara Jean Covey is picking up her pen again: Netflix has released a trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, a sequel to last year’s rom-com starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

In the trailer — which you can watch above — Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky are swooning over each other and enjoying their newfound committed bliss… but things get complicated when Lara Jean’s former crush John Ambrose McClaren (played by Grease Live! and Rent veteran Jordan Fisher) reenters her life.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You debuts on the streamer on Wednesday, Feb. 12 — just in time for Valentine’s Day!

* Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has cast Australian newcomer Sam Corlett to play Caliban, the “Prince of Hell” who “challenges Sabrina for control of the Throne of Hell, even as infernal sparks start to fly between him and the teen witch.” Also joining the cast are Skye Marshall (This Is Us, Black Lightning) as voodoo priestess Mambo Marie, and Jonathan Whitesell (Riverdale, The 100) as traveling carnival worker Robin, who develops feelings for Theo.

* Oscar winner Adrien Brody will star in the Epix drama Jerusalem’s Lot, based on the Stephen King short story, our sister site Deadline reports. Set in the 1850s, the series will star Brody as a captain who moves his children to his ancestral home in Maine after his wife dies, only to be confronted by his family’s dark history.

* Fargo has added Karen Aldridge (Chicago Fire, The Get Down) to its Season 4 cast, per Deadline, as a character named Zelmare Roulette. The cast already includes Chris Rock, Ben Whishaw and Jason Schwartzman.

* OWN’s David Makes Man has been renewed for Season 2, ahead of a Season 1 marathon airing New Year’s Day starting at 1 pm ET.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the immigrant-themed drama Little America, debuting Friday, Jan. 17 and featuring a cast that includes Zachary Quinto, Mélanie Laurent and Sherilyn Fenn:

