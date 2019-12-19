Miss America 2020: The Winner Is...

RELATED STORIES Miss Universe 2019: The Winner Is...

Just days after ABC crowned a new Miss Universe, NBC followed suit by minting another (slightly more localized) monarch.

Fifty-one hopeful contestants descended upon Connecticut casino Mohegan Sun on Thursday with the same goal — to snatch the crown and become Miss America 2020.

The two-hour live event was co-hosted by Access duo Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. This year’s judges’ panel included Lauren Ash (Superstore, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), Karamo Brown (Queer Eye, Dancing With the Stars) and former forever Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland.

By the end of the first hour, the original 51 contestants were narrowed down to the top 15: Tiara Pennington (Alabama), Eileen Kim (California), Monica Thompson (Colorado), Jillian Duffy (Connecticut), Michaela McLean (Florida), Victoria Hill (Georgia), Nicole Holbrook (Hawaii), Annika Wooton (Kansas), Simone Esters (Missouri), Jade Glab (New Jersey), Lauren Molella (New York), Alexandra Badgett (North Carolina), Addison Price (Oklahoma), Chandler Foreman (Texas) and Camille Schrier (Virginia).

And here’s how the top five shook out: Connecticut’s Jillian Duffy finished in fifth place, Oklahoma’s Addison Price took fourth and Missouri’s Simone Esters placed third. Lastly, Georgia’s Victoria Hill was named this year’s runner-up, solidifying Virginia’s Camille Schrier as the new Miss America 2020.

The competition’s final moments welcomed the reigning champion, Nia Franklin (New York), back to the stage to crown her successor. Hit PLAY on the video below to watch the big moment go down:

Your thoughts on the winner of Miss America 2020? The event as a whole? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.