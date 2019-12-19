Democratic Debate No. 6: Who Stood Out From the Seven-Candidate Pack?

RELATED STORIES Democratic Debate Live Stream: Watch Biden, Warren and Sanders in Round 6

Live from Loyola Marymount University, a comparatively sleek pack of seven squared off in the sixth Democratic presidential debate on Thursday night. Who emerged as the current frontrunner to go up against embattled President Trump?

Hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico, the debate was moderated by PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff, Politico chief political correspondent Tim Alberta, PBS NewsHour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz and White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor. The candidates that qualified were former tech exec Andrew Yang; Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind.; Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator; Joe Biden, former vice president; Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator; Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator; and hedge-fund billionaire Tom Steyer.

Coming out of the first, two-night debate in June, Harris led our poll that asked, “Who has the best chance to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020?” (followed by Warren, Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders). In the second round of debates in July, Yang came out on top, followed by Warren, Biden, Sanders and Gabbard. Yang also led our September poll following Debate No. 3 (followed by Warren, Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg), our October poll for Debate No. 4 (followed by Warren, Buttigieg, Sanders and Biden), and our November poll for Debate No. 5 (followed by Buttigieg, Sanders, Warren and Biden). It must be noted that Yang is typically a slow starter in TVLine’s debate polls, and yet unerringly enjoys an overnight surge.

The seventh Democratic debate is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2020, to be held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register.