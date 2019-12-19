Bailey Chase Joins Up With S.W.A.T. — to Lure [Spoiler] Away From the Team?

RELATED STORIES When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays? Save These Dates!

CBS’ S.W.A.T. is teasing subtraction by addition, with the casting of TV vet Bailey Chase.

An alum of series such as Longmire and Saving Grace, Chase is set to recur during the back half of Season 3 as Owen, a well-connected former Army Ranger who is in the process of launching a high-end security firm, our sister site Deadline reports. In that pursuit, he will court Deacon (played by Jay Harrington) — who is seemingly forever-cash strapped (what now, the gutters need replacing??), and whose family has had more than their fill of S.W.A.T.-related drama — to join his firm.

In addition to his runs on Longmire and Saving Grace, Chase’s previous TV credits include Queen of the South, 24: Legacy, Twin Peaks: The Return, Damages, Watch Over Me and, going wayyyy back, a little show called As the World Turns.

S.W.A.T. will resume its third season on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10/9c, where for a medium-sized while it will lead out of Criminal Minds‘ farewell season.

