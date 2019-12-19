9-1-1: Lone Star First Look: Rob Lowe Fights Fires (and Tornadoes?) in Texas

9-1-1, the franchise that has already given us an earthquake, a tsunami and a literal shark on the highway, appears to have a few twist(er)s left up its sleeve.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the key art for the Fox procedural’s upcoming spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, which includes a particularly ominous shot of a cyclist escaping — wait for it — a tornado. Behold:

Rob Lowe (The Grinder) stars as Owen Strand, a Manhattan firefighter who relocates to Austin to help rebuild a fractured firehouse; as the only survivor of his own station on Sept. 11, he’s familiar with the rebuilding process. Owen projects an image of “big-city style and swagger,” but according to the spinoff’s official description, “he struggles with a secret he hides from the world — one that could very well end his life.” Liv Tyler (The Leftovers) also stars as Michelle Blake, a chief paramedic haunted by the disappearance of her sister.

Additional cast members include Ronen Rubinstein (Dead of Summer) as T.K., Owen’s troubled son; Sierra McClain (Mindhunter) as Grace Ryder, a 9-1-1 call center operator; Jim Parrack (True Blood) as Judd Ryder, Grace’s firefighter husband; Natacha Karam (The Brave) as Marjan Marwani, a thrill-seeking firefighter; Brian Michael Smith (Queen Sugar) as Paul Strickland, a transgender firefighter with an eye for sleuthing; Julian Works (American Crime) as rookie firefighter Mateo Chavez; and newcomer Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes, an officer with the Austin Police Department.

9-1-1: Lone Star premieres after the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 19 (10/9c), then continues with a new episode in its regular time slot on Monday, Jan. 20 (8/7c).

Peruse the key art above in full, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you be watching 9-1-1: Lone Star next month?