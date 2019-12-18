Survivor: All-Winners Season 40 Will Feature Boston Rob, Sandra and More Competing for $2 Million Prize

Island of the Islands may be over, but it’s never too early to get hyped for more Survivor… especially when Winners at War is on deck!
During Wednesday’s Survivor finale reunion, host Jeff Probst confirmed Season 40’s theme, which is the long-teased, highly anticipated season that fans have been waiting for. In a franchise first, a roster of former champs will be competing for an even higher cash prize — a whopping $2 million.
A preview clip shown at the end of the reunion featured former winners Parvati Shallow, Natalie Anderson, Tyson Apostol, Sophie Clarke, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Wendell Holland and more, who will once again be battling it out for the title alongside Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine. (Mariano and Diaz-Twine appeared as part of a season-long twist on the just-wrapped 39th season.)
Survivor: Island of the Idols aired its finale Wednesday, with Tommy Sheehan besting Noura Salman and Dean Kowalski to become the series’ latest Sole Survivor. The season made headlines after castaway Kellee Kim made clear her discomfort with fellow contestant Dan Spilo’s inappropriate touching. Spilo was later ejected from the show following another off-camera incident, leading to the show’s implementation of new steps to prevent future sexual harassment.
The Season 40 premiere of Survivor is set to air Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8/7c.