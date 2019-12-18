TVLine Items: Iliza's CBS Sitcom, Homecoming Casts Cusack and More

Stand-up comic Iliza Shlesinger has lined up a gig at CBS: She’s set to star in a multi-camera comedy that’s in development at the Eye network, according to our sister site Deadline.

The untitled comedy stars Shlesinger as a young woman who comes back to her hometown of Austin, Texas to help her mom and sister run the family business. Shlesinger will co-write the pilot as well, along with Michelle Nader (2 Broke Girls).

A former winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Shlesinger has appeared in a number of Netflix stand-up specials, including this year’s Iliza: Unveiled. She also has a six-episode deal with Netflix for an upcoming sketch show.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Joan Cusack (Shameless) has joined the Season 2 cast of the Amazon thriller Homecoming, per Deadline, as Francine Bunda, an Army officer who takes an unconventional approach to her job. Plus, Mary Holland (Veep) will play ambitious Geist executive Wendy.

* Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) will executive-produce HBO Max’s The Beach, an adaptation of the YA novel Beach Lane, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith (Life Sentence) will pen the pilot, which centers on teens who work at lavish beach estates and clubs in the Hamptons.

* He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is getting a CG-animated reboot at Netflix, per Deadline, which will reimagine the popular ’80s kids’ cartoon for a new audience.

* The CW will rebroadcast “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Parts 1-3 on Monday, Jan. 6, Tuesday, Jan. 7, and Monday, Jan. 13, ahead of the crossover’s final two hours airing Tuesday, Jan. 14.

