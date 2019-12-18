RELATED STORIES All in the Family Recap: Archie vs. the Draft Dodger -- Grade the Live Episode

Ain’t we lucky we got Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson to sing the Good Times theme song?

The Grammy-winning singer and black-ish star teamed up for a dyn-o-mite duet on Wednesday’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience special, singing the beloved theme to the 1974-79 CBS sitcom. They were joined by a gospel choir as they sang about “temporary layoffs” and “easy credit rip-offs”… and LaBelle really nailed that final note. (Yep, we’ll still never understand how she got booted off The Masked Singer without winning. And hey, Anderson really held his own singing next to a legendary vocalist, didn’t he?)

The live Good Times episode that followed — a recreation of Season 3’s “The Politicians,” which first aired in November 1975 — featured Emmy winners Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder) and Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as mom and dad Florida and James Evans, with SNL alum Jay Pharaoh playing eldest son J.J. and Tiffany Haddish as next-door neighbor Willona Woods. The cast also included Asante Blackk (This Is Us), Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) and Corinne Foxx (Beat Shazam), along with a guest appearance by original Good Times star John Amos.

