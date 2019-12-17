UnREAL's Freddie Stroma Suits Up for Kevin James' NASCAR Netflix Comedy

RELATED STORIES Daybreak Cancelled at Netflix

Freddie Stroma as a hot (and hot-headed) professional race car driver? Yeah, that tracks.

The UnREAL star has joined the cast of Kevin James‘ Netflix-bound NASCAR comedy series The Crew, our sister site Deadline reports. According to his official description, Stroma’s Jake “doesn’t know what makes the car go, but knows how to make it go.” He lives by one code, both on and off the track: “Crash or win.”

In addition to UnREAL, Stroma’s small-screen credits include roles on Time After Time, Grand Hotel and Game of Thrones.

The 10-episode multi-cam sitcom stars James as the crew chief of a NASCAR team who finds himself at odds with the owner’s daughter. When she eventually assumes control of the team after her father’s retirement, James is forced to roll with the punches as she attempts to “modernize” the operation.

Additional series regulars include Gary Anthony Williams (I’m Sorry) as Chuck, an old-school member of the crew with MacGyver-level skills; Dan Ahdoot (Cobra Kai, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$) as Amir, the technologically savvy member of the crew; Sarah Stiles (Billions) as Beth, someone who still carries a torch for James’ character; and Jillian Mueller (The Last O.G.) as Catherine, a shrewd businesswoman who inherits the team from her father.

