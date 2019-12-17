New Year's Rockin' Eve: Post Malone to Headline — BTS, Sam Hunt, Broadway's Jagged Little Pill Cast to Also Perform

RELATED STORIES Once Upon a Time Duo to Shepherd ABC Series Set in Disney Fairytale Universe

Multi-platinum selling artist Post Malone (“Circles”) has been tapped to perform live from Times Square, just before the ball drops, on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Other announced performers for TV’s premiere NYE telecast include global phenomenon BTS, country music superstar Sam Hunt (“Body Like a Backroad”), and Alanis Morissette performing for the first time with the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill.

As previously announced, Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars, The CW’s forthcoming Katy Keane) is taking over Jenny McCarthy’s New Year’s Eve gig, co-hosting live from Times Square with Seacrest. (McCarthy announced in October that she was ending her nine-year streak with Seacrest, to spend time with her family amid taping The Masked Singer Season 3.)

Pose star Billy Porter will make his debut as the host of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve‘s New Orleans countdown (which Hale previously oversaw), while Ciara will return to take the reins of the Los Angeles festivities.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will broadcast live on — you guessed it — Tuesday, December 31, beginning at 8/7c.