CBS’ The Neighborhood this Monday drew 6.6 million viewers — a season high in total audience — and a 0.9 rating, holding steady in the demo with its fall finale. Leading out of that, Bob Hearts Abishola delivered its largest audience yet (6.2 million) while ticking up to a 0.8 rating.

All Rise (5.6 mil/0.7) drew its best audience since Sept. 30 while rising two tenths in the demo to match its series high. Closing the Eye’s night, Bull (6.5 mil/0.7) ticked up. TV Shows That Ended in 2019

Elsewhere….

NBC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, The Voice is looking at a season high in audience (9.1 million viewers) while rising a tenth in the demo (1.3) week-to-week. The Houghs’ holiday special did 4.7 mil and a 0.7, giving Bluff City Law‘s former time slot its best audience of the season and its highest rating since Sept. 30.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, The Great Christmas Light Fight (averaging 3.4 mil/0.7) was steady with its final two episodes of the season, while the Jimmy Kimmel/Star Wars special did 1.8 mil/0.4.

FOX | The Nick Cannon viral videos thing drew 1.8 mil and a 0.4.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

