YOU Season 2 Trailer: Joe Goldberg Finds Love and Death in Los Angeles

The City of Angels is welcoming another handsome devil later this month. Netflix on Monday released the full trailer for the upcoming second season of YOU, which finds Penn Badgley‘s Joe Goldberg relocating to Los Angeles to paint the town red. (Well, that’s not why he moves there, but old habits die hard.)

“We started the writers’ room for Season 2 by being like, ‘Joe moves to L.A. and he completely hates it. Let’s talk about how much fun that is,'” executive producer Sera Gamble told TVLine back in Nov. 2018. “One of the classic truisms about living in L.A. is that you’re surrounded by former New Yorkers who f—ing hate it here.”

New cast members include Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House) as Love Quinn, Joe’s new squeeze; James Scully (Heathers) as Forty Quinn, Love’s entitled brother; Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin) as Ellie, Joe’s precocious new neighbor; and Carmela Zumbado (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Delilah, Joe’s new landlord and Ellie’s protective older sister. (Click here for a closer look at some of those fresh faces.)

We’ll also be seeing plenty of Ambyr Childers (Ray Donovan), Joe’s presumed-dead ex-girlfriend Candace, who revealed herself to be very much alive in the final moments of YOU‘s first season finale.

