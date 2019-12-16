Ratings: Kennedy Center Honors Hits a 3-Year Audience High, Von Trapps Dip

RELATED STORIES Friday Ratings: SmackDown Takes Demo Win

CBS’ broadcast of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday drew 7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, ticking up to its largest audience in three years while steady in the demo vs. 2018.

Elsewhere on the night….

NBC | Sunday Night Football (15.8 mil/4.4) is up 16 and 7 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

ABC | The Sound of Music (4 mil/0.6) ticked down a tenth year-over-year.

THE CW | The Christmas Caroler Challenge averaged 510,000 viewers and a 0.1 demo rating.

FOX | With their fall finales, The Simpsons did 5 mil and a 1.8, followed by Bless the Harts (2.8 mil/1.0), Bob’s Burgers (2.4 mil/0.9) and Family Guy (2.3 mil/0.9).

