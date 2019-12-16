HBO Max's 12 Dates of Christmas Weds Hallmark Movies, Bachelor in Paradise

RELATED STORIES Hallmark to Reinstate Ads Featuring Same-Sex Wedding, CEO Apologizes

HBO Max will aim to bring cheesy, tinsel-draped TV-movies to life with 12 Dates of Christmas, a holiday-inspired dating series set in “a stunning winter wonderland.”

Officially ordered to series and set to debut in 2020, 12 Dates of Christmas will follow a cast of singles as they “step into a real-life romantic comedy full of cozy sweaters, fireside cuddles and mistletoe kisses, all arranged to help these souls find love — just in time for the premiere date the holidays.”

The romantic journey begins at “a picturesque Christmas castle,” where the prospective couples will enjoy festive holiday traditions like ice skating, sleigh rides, and “hot toddies after a fun day in the snow.” But! “Like all great rom coms, their path to love won’t be easy,” reads HBO Max’s synopsis. “Filled with unexpected twists and turns, the singles will ultimately choose a special someone to take home for the holidays, with the hope of a perfect Christmas ending.”

The press release makes no mention of Hanukkah, so those who celebrate will presumably still have to rely on their Aunt Irma for all matchmaking needs.

“The holidays can be a magical time for budding relationships and where better to find your perfect match than in this real-life fairytale castle in the snow?” asks HBO Max unscripted EVP Jennifer O’Connell. “Viewers can grab some hot cocoa, watch the romance unfold and be charmed right along with these hopeless romantics as they search for a Christmas miracle— parking at the mall true love.”

HBO Max is set to launch in May (exact date TBA) and cost $14.99 per month. The streamer has at least 16 other series in various stages of development, including The Griswolds, a Gossip Girl reboot, an Adventure Time revival and Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant. In addition, HBO Max will feature a robust selection of library content, including all episodes of Big Bang, Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Pretty Little Liars and South Park, as well as all of HBO’s programming.