TVLine Items: Greta Thunberg Doc on Hulu, Special Gets Season 2 and More

Hulu is betting on Greta Thunberg, with a documentary about the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist set to debut on the streamer in 2020.

Per our sister site Deadline, the team behind Greta (working title) has been following Thunberg, who was recently named Time‘s Person of the Year, “from her early school strike in Stockholm all the way to parliaments and massive international protests.”

* Netflix has renewed the comedy series Special for Season 2, our sister site Variety reports. The show stars Ryan O’Connell as a gay man with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity as an accident victim and finally go after the life he wants.

* Frank Grillo (Kingdom, Prison Break) will recur during Billions‘ upcoming Season 5 as artist Nico Tanner, Deadline reports.

* Disney+’s Diary of a Future President (fka Diary of a Female President) — executive-produced, directed by and guest-starring Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) — will premiere Friday, Jan. 17.

* Netflix has set a Friday, Jan. 10 release date for Medical Police, its “action-packed thriller/mystery-wrapped love story/globetrotting comedy series” and apparent Childrens Hospital sequel about two American physicians (Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel) stationed at a pediatric hospital in Brazil who unwittingly discover a civilization-threatening virus — and then are recruited as secret government agents to find a cure.

* Freeform has released a trailer for Good Trouble Season 2B, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10/9c:

