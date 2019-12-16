Fuller House's Beloved Dog Cosmo Dies, Cast Reacts: 'We'll Miss Him Forever'

RELATED STORIES Fuller House Star Addresses the Michelle References in Season 5

Fuller House is saying farewell to a very good member of the family.

“We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery,” the Netflix comedy’s official account tweeted on Monday. “There will never be another quite like our boy. We’ll miss him forever.”

Series star Candace Cameron Bure addressed Cosmo’s passing on social media, saying, “Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet right now. Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start, and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed, love bug.”

And Soni Nicole Bringas added, “Cosmo, you completed our family. You were such a good boy, always working hard, excited to play and every single one of us loved getting to see you each week. Denise, our wonderful animal trainer, I know how much you cared for Cosmo as if he were your own son. We are so appreciative to both of you for all the time and love you gave the show. Unfortunately, Cosmo passed away quite recently due to surgery complications. It was devastating news but we are grateful he got to be a part of our family. We will miss you Cosmo!”

Elias Harger even shared a special video tribute to his “buddy” Cosmo:

Per Fuller House lore, “Cosmo” (the character, not the actor) was the great-grandson of Comet, who spent eight seasons as the Tanners’ pet on the original Full House.

The first half of Fuller House‘s fifth and final season is currently available to stream on Netflix, with the remaining nine episodes expecting to arrive sometime in 2020. Filming on the series finale wrapped last month.