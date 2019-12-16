Daybreak Cancelled at Netflix

The sun has set on Daybreak.

Netflix has pulled the plug on the post-apocalyptic teen dramedy after one season, series co-creator/EP Aron Coleite announced on social media late Monday.

“We learned last week that Daybreak will not be returning for a second season,” Coleite wrote. “We’re so sorry we couldn’t share it with you sooner but also grateful that we got to hang out in these last few live tweet sessions with all of you. Thank you for picking up what we put down, for running with it in all of your amazing, weird, monstrous ways and for being such an important part of this show and our experience making it… No one is as heartbroken as we are that we can’t share more of this ride with you. But we’re so grateful to have gotten to bring it this far.” TV Shows That Ended in 2019

Daybreak, which hit Netflix on Oct. 24, was a “genre-bending series” centered on “marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking ass as they fight to survive in the wake of a nuclear blast.” The cast included Supernatural‘s Colin Ford, Revenge‘s Alyvia Alyn Lind, Atlanta‘s Austin Crute, Smash‘s Krysta Rodriguez and Matthew Broderick.