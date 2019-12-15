Rick and Morty Recap: Snakes on a Planet — Grade the Midseason Finale

RELATED STORIES Rick and Morty (Finally) Returns for Season 4 — Grade the Premiere!

Rick and Morty (Finally) Returns for Season 4 — Grade the Premiere! Rick and Morty to Stream on HBO Max

Rick and Morty wrapped its 2019 run on Sunday with series co-creator Justin Roiland’s favorite episode of Season 4… so far.

In just four episodes, Rick and Morty‘s fourth season has taken us to some wild places, including an alternate reality ruled by fascist shrimp people and a deadly panel at HeistCon. And each adventure, from Glootie’s evil dating app to Morty’s “slut dragon” Balthromaw, has been more ridiculous than the last. Sunday’s midseason finale continued that upward trend, giving us a planet of racist snakes.

The madness began when Morty suffered a potentially fatal snake bite in outer space, sending Rick to the snake’s (apparently racist) home planet to drum up an antidote. The process was surprisingly smooth, but when Morty learned that this particular snake was also a heroic astronaut, he became riddled with guilt. Despite Rick insisting that these racist snakes clearly weren’t meant for greatness, Morty felt responsible for their eventual downfall, inspiring him to… well, pull a Morty.

He picked up a $50 snake at the local pet store, stuffed it into a space suit — which I assume he sewed himself, unless you can actually purchase those somewhere — and sent it back to the planet of snakes. And how could Morty have possibly guessed that this would anger the snakes, inspiring them to dedicate their lives to developing time-traveling technology with which to destroy him? It was an honest mistake, really.

When swarms of murderous snakes started beaming in from the future, Terminator style, Rick and Morty disguised themselves as college-aged snakes and traveled back to “Snake M.I.T,” 1985. Rick believed that if the snakes learned about time travel earlier, they would use it foolishly, thus creating a whole new set of problems and preventing them from ever crossing paths with Rick and/or Morty. And he was right, though it sounded a lot simpler coming out of his mouth.

As predicted, the dumb snakes used their time-traveling abilities to interfere with major historical events, from Snake Abraham Lincoln’s assassination to Snake Hitler’s rise to power. But it was during the latter mission that the snakes’ plan began to unravel, as an endless stream of time-traveling mercenaries from both sides led to an ever-growing pile of bloody snake corpses. It was quite a pickle, one big enough to attract the attention of the Dimensional Time Cops, who solved the problem by going back to the Snake Stone Age and beating the smartest-looking snake to death. Sometimes the simplest solution is also the best one.

Meanwhile, Jerry spent the episode floating around town, the result of Rick giving his shoes an anti-gravity upgrade. Despite basically accepting his own demise at one point — even flipping through family photos and preparing to leave Beth a goodbye voicemail — Jerry remained committed to keeping himself alive without Rick’s help. It took crashing a plane full of innocent people to make it happen, but Jerry eventually reached the ground, where he set up a stunning Christmas light display for all to enjoy. Merry Christmas, everyone.

Now begins an all-too-familiar experience for Rick and Morty fans: the dreaded hiatus. A premiere date for the second half of Season 4 has yet to be announced, and judging by the show’s previous breaks — including the 13 months between Seasons 3 and 4 — it’s probably not even worth speculating. Fortunately, there’s a lot more Rick and Morty on the way than just the back half of Season 4. A whopping 70 additional episodes were ordered in May 2018, ensuring more brilliant nonsense for many years to come.

What did you think of Rick and Morty‘s midseason finale? Grade it below, then drop a comment with your full review.