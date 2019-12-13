Ratings: Sheldon and Ellen Lead Non-Sports Fare, Football Goes Low

CBS’ Young Sheldon this Thursday drew 8.2 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, leading the night’s non-sports fare in audience while tying Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways for the demo win.

Continuing the Eye’s night, The Unicorn (5.6 mil0.7) and Mom (6.2 mil/0.7) both dipped, while Carol’s Second Act (5 mil/0.6) and Evil (3.6 mil/0.5) held steady — the latter for a fifth straight week.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Thursday Night Football‘s Jets/Ravens match-up tied this season’s lows for fast nationals, previously set by Indianapolis/Houston (on Nov. 21) and Los Angeles/Oakland (on Nov. 7). TV's Best, Worst and Most of 2019 (Part 2)

THE CW | Supernatural (1.11 mil/0.3) and Legacies (930K/0.3) each added a few viewers while steady in the demo.

NBC | Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (5.9 mil/1.0) matched its Night 2 numbers, Superstore (2.8 mil/0.6) dipped, and Perfect Harmony (1.8 mil/0.4) was steady.

ABC | Leading out of Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (3.3 mil/0.6) and The Toy Story That Time Forgot (2.6 mil/0.6), The Great American Baking Show did 2.9 mil and a 0.5.

