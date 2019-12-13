Reef Break Cancelled After 1 Season

RELATED STORIES Poppy Montgomery Teases Reef Break Finale, Explains Why Fate of ABC's 'Beach Read' May Be in France's Hands

The beach is officially closed: ABC has cancelled the Poppy Montgomery summer drama Reef Break after one season, TVLine has learned. A network source confirms that ABC will not be ordering more episodes and the series is not planned to return.

Montgomery (Without a Trace, Unforgettable) starred as pro surfer Cat Chambers, a former smuggler and con artist who worked as a fixer for the government of the fictional Reef Island. The supporting cast included Ray Stevenson, Desmond Chiam, Melissa Bonne and Tamala Shelton. Filmed on the Gold Coast of Australia, Reef Break was originally produced for French broadcaster M6 and was later picked up to join ABC’s summer schedule, premiering on June 20.

Through its 13-episode freshman run, Reef Break averaged under 2 million weekly total viewers along with a 0.31 demo rating, ranking last on both counts among ABC summertime fare. It also trailed both of ABC’s scripted offerings from the previous summer, Take Two (which averaged 2.7 mil and a 0.42) and The Last Defense (2.1 mil/0.43). The season finale, which will now serve as a series finale, aired on Sept. 13.

