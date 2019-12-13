NCIS Sneak Peek: Can Ziva Deal With That 'One Thing' and Return to Tony?

RELATED STORIES Survivor Ejects Dan Spilo Following an Undisclosed, Off-Camera Incident

When last we saw Ziva David (after she outwitted the terrorist who wished her truly dead), the former NCIS agent told Gibbs, “There’s one more thing to do before I can put this all behind me” and return to Tony and daughter Tali.

And this week, Ziva will look to check that “one thing” off her to-do list — though not alone, as hoped, but with the assistance of someone from NCIS.

In the exclusive sneak peek above from NCIS‘ Christmastime episode, titled “The North Pole” and airing Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8/7c, Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) has tracked down Ziva (Cote de Pablo) after discovering that “landlady”/cohort Odette involved one of his people, Special Agent Bishop, in the gathering of some intel.

Why didn’t Ziva herself do the dirty work? It sounds like to do so would have subject her to a crowd situation that might trigger the sort of panic attack she suffered during “the worst moment of my life.”

Press play above to learn more about Ziva’s conflict, the Gibbs Rule she is about to break, and what Boss thinks about her latest “lone wolf” actions.

